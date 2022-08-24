Sasha Obama shows off her California Boho style as she stops by the salon

Sasha Obama is getting ready to go back to school. The 21-year-old, who attends the University of Southern California, was photographed on her way to the salon, getting ready for a new school year.

©GrosbyGroup



Sasha wore a colorful long skirt that she paired with a t-shirt and some sandals.

Sasha was showing off her California Boho vibes, which she’s perfected over the past months, wearing a long skirt with different colors and patterns on it, and a T-shirt with a bright red heart with wings on it. To top it all off, she wore some dad sandals, a pair of big reading glasses, and her hair in a ponytail.

©GrosbyGroup



She was photographed on her way to the salon.

This past year, Sasha transferred from the University of Michigan to the University of Southern California, joining her sister in California. She is also dating Clifton Powell Jr., a filmmaker and the son of an actor.

“That’s amazing, ‘cause you know that they’ve been going out for about a year, and it just hit the press, right?” said Powell in an appearance on the Dear Fathers podcast. “So, it has helped me talk to Chris about how to handle Sasha Obama because we love the Obamas, but Mr. Obama has a daughter that’s dating my son, and I have an opportunity and a responsibility, to make my son responsible, gentle, kind, loving, and supportive. The things that I did not get taught.”