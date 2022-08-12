How Shakira went from one of Gustavo Cerati’s biggest fans to his close friend

Shakira had admired Gustavo Cerati throughout most of her life. The singer credits him as one of her biggest inspirations, someone she looked up to since his days in the band Soda Estereo. Once Shakira acquired international acclaim, she and Cerati contributed in one of her best records, which then facilitated a long-lasting friendship.

Shakira and Gustavo Cerati performing together.

Shakira and Cerati collaborated on “Fijación Oral Vol 1” and “Oral Fixation Vol 2,” two records released in the year 2005. Cerati joined Shakira in different songs, including “No,” one of her biggest hits, where he provided vocals and played the guitar.

Milenio shares that Cerati was appreciative of his time with Shakira, speaking about how much it benefitted and inspired him to have worked with her. “Working with Shakira allowed me to develop a part of myself I consider important. She produced in me a fascination in terms of how she lived her life and her art,” he said.

Their relationship continued for years later, with the two performing songs together onstage and with Cerati collaborating on Shakira’s 2010 record, “Sale el Sol.” “He played the guitar on ‘Mariposas,’ we wrote the song ‘Tu Boca’ together at Punta del Este, in Uruguay,” she said. “‘Sale el Sol’ is not a song that I wrote with him but you can tell his influence over me. You can tell I’m a Ceratiana.”

In the year 2010, Cerati suffered a stroke in Venezuela, just after performing in a concert. He was in a coma until his death, in the year 2014. All through this time, Shakira continued to honor him in her music and by performing songs and dedicating them to him.