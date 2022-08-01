Rosalia shoots new music video on the beaches of Mallorca while in a bikini

Rosalia knows how to make a memorable video.

The singer was photographed in a red bikini in the beaches of Mallorca, as she shot her new music video.

©GrosbyGroup



Rosalia in Mallorca

The photos show her looking amazing and walking through the beach, surrounded by beach goers and kids. In most photos, she’s wearing a red bikini and some jean shorts. She’s also wearing some sunglasses at the top of her head.

©GrosbyGroup



Rosalia in Mallorca.

Rosalia shared a video on her TikTok, showing how the song is already a hit despite the fact that it was released only a couple of days ago. The clip shows her and some kids, who’ll likely be featured in the clip, singing along to the song.