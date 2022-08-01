Rosalia shoots new music video on the beaches of Mallorca while in a bikini

Rosalia knows how to make a memorable video.
The singer was photographed in a red bikini in the beaches of Mallorca, as she shot her new music video.
The photos show her looking amazing and walking through the beach, surrounded by beach goers and kids. In most photos, she’s wearing a red bikini and some jean shorts. She’s also wearing some sunglasses at the top of her head.
Rosalia shared a video on her TikTok, showing how the song is already a hit despite the fact that it was released only a couple of days ago. The clip shows her and some kids, who’ll likely be featured in the clip, singing along to the song.
“Despechá” was first heard in her MOTOMAMI tour, where she performed a few songs that hav yet to be released. Following the release of “Despechá,” Rosalia shared a statement where she cited some of her inspirations and what the song meant to her. “There are many ways to be Despechá, in this theme it is from the freeness or the craziness, moving without reservations or regrets,” she said, per Pitchfork. “This is the place from where I make music, from where I did it when I first started and where I will continue to until God says so.”
“I’m grateful for having been able to travel in recent years and have learned from music from other places including the [Dominican Republic], where artists like Fefita la Grande, Juan Luis Guerra, and Omega have inspired me and without them this song would not exist.”