Mario Lopez set to bring back Menudo, the most famous boy band franchise in history

Before there was NSYNC and Backstreet Boys, there was the pioneer boy band, Menudo! From 1977 to 2009, Menudo dominated Hispanic pre-teen and teen markets, sold more records than BTS and One Direction combined, broke concert attendance records, and set the standard for all Boy Bands that followed. While the iconic boy band brand was on hiatus for the last 12 years, is it now ready to return to the world stage with a global talent search lead by none other than our favorite Latino 2-time Emmy winning host and Saved by the Bell alum (also a Menudo fan), Mario Lopez.

“Like so many people across the globe, I grew up as a huge Menudo fan. I am so excited and honored to be part of bringing this iconic Latin boy band back to the world!”

Ricky Martin was a member of the iconic boy band

According the press release shared by Menudo Productions, the search for the new band members will begin online as soon as this July. They will be taking auditions for talent between the ages of 12 and 16, and then on September 17th, there will be live auditions starting in San Juan Puerto Rico (where the original band started).

Mario Lopez who is leading the project alongside industry veteran Angel Zamora and Menudo Productions CEO Paul Tarnopol, will be inviting people all over the world to ﻿follow the seach with weekly highlight videos on all of Menudo’s streaming platforms. Fans will be able to discover, comment, and share their favorite contestants. ﻿Tarnopol said “By utilizing social media, the Metaverse, and A.I., Menudo will connect with fans in ways unimaginable just a decade ago.”

There will also be a Menudo audition app, where entrants will upload their video auditions. Mario Lopez will share all the details during the kickoff of auditions in two weeks.

Ricky Melendez, Charlie Masso, Roy Rosello, Rey Reyes, and Robi Rosa of Menudo present award for “Best Recording for Children” at the 1984 Grammy Awards.

Menudo will retain it’s orginal and unique formula of introducing new talent as older talent graduates from the group, however, unlike past group incarnations, the production company shared that the members of the new Menudo will be sharing in all concert, merchandise, and music revenue and have a Miami-based management and coaching team made up of seasoned and vetted professionals.