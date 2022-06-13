Kylie Jenner & Anastasia Karanikolaou promote their collab with a shimmery photoshoot

Kylie Jenner and Anastasia Karanikolaou are best friends and business partners. The two shared a shimmery photoshoot that embodies the vibes of their new make up line, which is filled with vibrant shades of pink and blue.

The photos were shared on the brand’s official Instagram account, with Kylie and Stassie wearing blue and pink dresses and wigs. Stassie wears blue while Kylie wears pink and hugs her from behind.

In a previous post, the two had shared a different photo. While Kylie and Stassie wear the same looks, they hold different poses. In this one, the two have their backs against each other and are holding some pink and blue curtains.

The photos were shared alongside an announcement, revealing that products would be available on June 13th at 9AM PST at Kylie’s website. The kit includes a gloss duo, a special Stassie lipkit, a highlighter, and two liquid eyeliner pens.

When the collection was first announced, Kylie and Stassie made it clear that they were incredibly excited and that working together had always been a dream of them. “AHHHH FINALLY!!” wrote Jenner. Stassie “and I started dreaming of this collab a few years ago and we finally made it happen.”