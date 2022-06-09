Kylie Minogue on trademark battle with Kylie Jenner: ‘It had to be done’

Kylie Minogue is reflecting on her controversial legal battle with Kylie Jenner in 2014, when the reality star applied to trademark her first name for purposes of advertising and “endorsment services.”

The iconic singer, who shares her first name with the famous member of the Kardashian-Jenner family, is opening up about the legal dispute and how it would have affected her brand if Jenner had trademarked their shared name.

“I’ve spent a lifetime protecting my brand and building my brand, so it was just something that had to be done,” Kylie declared during an interview with Andy Cohen.

“Look, when I was named Kylie, I think I met one person older than me called Kylie. So it’s kind of unusual,” she explained, adding that “It was just business, obviously.”

The star says there is no bad blood with the Kardashians following the dispute, as she filed a lawsuit claiming that the trademark could cause “confusion” for her brand, and it could damage her successful career.

“I’ve never met Kylie Jenner. I’ve never met any member of the family, actually, I’ve met Kendall just in passing at a fashion event. But I honestly don’t know them,” the singer shared to Rolling Stone in 2018, adding that “It’s awkward, because fans get so loyal and vocal, and we love that! But it was nothing personal at all, I’m at pains to say.”

Kylie had also been selling many items on her website Kylie.com since 1996, even before Jenner was born, including perfumes, clothes and merchandise.

Andy asked during the interview, “Did you have to call Kris Jennerand be like ‘Let me tell you something?’” to which she responded “No, but I’d love to meet them.”

Kylie revealed that they “came to an agreement” and Jenner named her brand ‘Kylie Cosmetics,’ while the singer later launched her own cosmetics brand named ‘Kylie.’