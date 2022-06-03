Kylie Jenner shows off her famous figure in futuristic shiny silver swimsuit

Every year, as soon as summer rolls around, fans know they can count on daily swimsuit pics from their favorite celebs. Unsurprisingly, Kylie Jenner is doing just that as she stars the season off with a bang.

The Kylie Cosmetics mogul took to Instagram on Friday, June 3 to show off her new swimsuit: a shiny, silver one-peice that perfectly hugs all of her famous curves. As the entrepreneur leans back on the edge of a boat to soak up the sun, the rays perfectly reflect off of the metalic suit.

In videos the mother-of-two posted to her Instagram Stories, Jenner mentioned that she was on a lake, which appears to be Lake Powell, an artificial reservoir on the Colorado River in Utah and Arizona, according to Daily Mail.

In one of the clips posted by the star, she can be seen tubing with several of her friends, including longtime family friend Fai Khadra. Kylie also said she “thought I lost my fingers” at one point after holding on so tightly to the tube.

This confident swimsuit post from Jenner comes a few months after welcoming her second child, a baby boy, in February. The 24-year-old also shares daughter Stormi, 4, with boyfriend Travis Scott.

Following her second pregnancy, Kylie has been more honest with fans about her struggle with getting back in shape and losing the weight she gained over that 9 months. In one Instagram post, the makeup mogul posted a photo in the gym as she talked about her postpartum health journey.

“Gained 60lbs again the pregnancy,” she began. “Down 40lbs. Just strying to be healthy and patient. Walking/pilates is my favorite combo.”

©Kylie Jenner





Jenner also talked about her post-pregnancy weightloss after having Stormi, admitting a lot of her snapback had to do with genetics.

“I’m naturally just a really skinny person...like Kendall [Jenner], but not like Kendall—she’s naturally like, model status,” Kylie said back in 2019. “But, yeah, I always had a really flat stomach, but I never felt it went back to before Stormi until recently. And I feel like it has a lot to do with diet.”