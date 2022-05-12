Rita Moreno surprised Steve Wonder by singing him ‘Happy Birthday’ during a gala

One, two, three, mic check! Legendary singer and actress Rita Moreno surprised her friend, the also iconic Steve Wonder, during the Legal Defense Fund’s 34th National Equal Justice Awards Dinner at Jazz at Lincoln Center.

The EGOT winner serenaded Wonder ahead of his 72 birthday and presented him with the LFD Inaugural Icon Award. As reported by Page Six, the Puerto Rican starlet sang Steve’s “Happy Birthday” before returning to her seat.

©GettyImages



Stevie Wonder speaks onstage during A Tribute To Mary Wilson at The GRAMMY Museum on March 04, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

“The crowd got on their feet, and everyone sang to him. It was like a birthday chorus,” a guest at the gala told the publication. Wonder “was overjoyed, smiling from ear to ear as the crowd serenaded him,” the source added.

“It took him by complete and genuine surprise. He turned to Rita and said, ‘Thank you,‘” the insider revealed.

©GettyImages



Puerto Rican actress Rita Moreno attends the 74th annual Directors Guild of America awards at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California, March 12, 2022.

Wonder brought John Legend to sing a duet of Bob Marley’s “Redemption Song” to continue the celebration.

“John started playing ‘Ordinary People’ on the piano, and Stevie decided to change the words and started singing, ‘My Cherie Amour,’” the source said.

In addition to Steve Wonder, journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones and Sherrilyn Ifill were honored at the dinner. While former First Lady Michelle Obama and Audra McDonald appeared virtually.