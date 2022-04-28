Eiza González shares inspiring short film about being ‘fearless’

Eiza González shared an inspiring short film in her Instagram account. The video, which lasts almost two minutes, shows González getting ready for the public as she thinks about some of the challenges that come with her job and with life.
The film shows her dressed up in a beautiful gown, waiting for her stylist to add the finishing touches in her hair and make up. She receives a text message that reads, “They went with the other girl. We’ll get the next one.”
“When I’m hit hard and I’ve given everything I am, strength is still required for me. I have to show a different face,” González says in a voice over, smiling at her stylist who enters the frame. She talks about her work and the difficulties in showing her emotions while at the same time containing them. “This art is about emotion but i have to be emotionless. I have to turn pain into beauty. It takes courage. Sometimes it feels like it takes everything to perform, to inspire, to feel alive.”
“Where does it begin? It begins with being fearless. Standing up and doing it all over again,” González concludes. She smiles, gets up from her chair and walks out of frame.
The short film was directed by Justin Campbell as was featured in Tings Magazine, where González is featured on the cover of the “Rebels” issue. In her Instagram post she mentions that the jewelry she wears is Bulgari, a brand she just became an ambassador of.
Eiza González is one of Hollywood’s most exciting up and coming actresses, breaking paradigms with the projects she chooses and the parts she plays. In conversation with HOLA USA! she discussed “Ambulance,” her last film, where she plays one of the lead characters, something that, as a Mexican woman, she values.
“The three of those characters offered real emotional vulnerability,” she said of her role. “And I felt like it is really powerful that we’re seeing a female Mexican woman in a character like this because we rarely get to play roles like this. We rarely do unless there is some like excuse or reason for it.”
González has a string of exciting projects up her sleeve, including “The Three Body Project,” from the makers of “Game of Thrones,” and “Extrapolations,” an anthology series starring the likes of Meryl Streep, Marion Cotillard, Kit Harington, and more.