Sofía Vergara wishes iconic Colombian artist Fernando Botero a happy 90th birthday

Sofía Vergara took to social media to honor legendary Colombian artist Fernando Botero on his 90th birthday. The actress said she is thankful that the figurative artist and sculptor represents her native country.

“Happy birthday to the one and only Fernando Botero. Ninety years of excellence,” she began in her video message. “[I’m] thanking him for everything he has done for our country and highlighting Colombia’s art. All my love and respect. Thank you,” she said before blowing a kiss to the camera.

Loading the player...

Fernando Botero Angulo was born on 19 April 1932 in Medellín. He is worldwide known for his signature style known as “Boterismo.” The artist’s art depicts people with volume to represent political criticism or humor.

©GettyImages



During the a celebration of Fernando Botero’s 90th birthday at Antioquia Museum on April 19, 2022 in Medellin, Colombia.

Botero is considered the most recognized living artist from Latin America. His paintings and sculptures can be found worldwide, including Park Avenue in New York City and the Champs-Élysées in Paris.

The creative describes himself as “the most Colombian of Colombian artists,” although he has lived most of the time in Paris. Botero reportedly spends one month a year in his native city to reconnect with his roots.