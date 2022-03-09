Cameron Diaz calls fame ‘infantilizing’ in new podcast

Cameron Diaz retired from acting in 2014. While a lot of fans have been waiting for her return – us included – she hasn’t caved. In an appearance on Michelle Visage’s podcast “Rule Breakers” Cameron talked about fame and how liberating it is to be relatively free of it.

Cameron hasn’t shied away from discussing her retirement, but her podcast appearance was decidedly unfiltered, talking about things that have been bugging her for years after being a part of the entertainment industry for most of her life.

“I think the main thing about fame that people don’t understand is that fame is very infantilizing. It’s very much about keeping somebody coddled. In a state of a little child. ‘Oh, it’s so cute, I want to always be cute,’” she said. “That’s how people treat you.” Cameron says that it’s a tough thing to deal with, removing your autonomy, especially in an industry like Hollywood, where there’s a lot of damaged people or people who are looking for validation.

“I am absolutely a victim of all of the societal objectifications and exploitations that women are subjected to. I have bought into all of them myself at certain times. It is hard not to look at yourself and judge yourself against certain markers of beauty,” she said.