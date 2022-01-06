Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden celebrate anniversary with sweet messages

Seven years of wedded bliss! Benji Madden celebrated his and wife Cameron Diaz’s seventh wedding anniversary on Wednesday, Jan. 5, with a heartfelt tribute on Instagram. “Today 7 years married ❤️ Always dreamed of having a family like this. Happy, peaceful, consistent, loyal and unconditional equally filled with passion and depth,” the Good Charlotte musician, 42, wrote.

“Calling it a Honeymoon doesn’t cover it. Real life. The only real challenge we have is making time go slower cause life goes by fast in the happy lane, Always and forever knowing we are home @camerondiaz Happy Anniversary I love you!❤️❤️❤️,” he continued.

Cameron, 49, reacted to the tribute, commenting, “I ✨❤️✨YOU MORE AND MORE EVERYDAY. Happy, peaceful, consistent, loyal and unconditional. Passionate and deep = OUR LOVE.” She added, “LOVE YOU FOREVER AND ALWAYS ✨❤️✨.”

Benji and Cameron tied the knot in 2015. The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Raddix Madden, in December of 2019 and announced her arrival two days before their fifth wedding anniversary.