Ivanka Trump flashes her toned tummy on jog with husband Jared in Miami

Ivanka Trump had her abs on full display during a recent workout session.

With her husband Jared Kushner by her side, the pair spent their Saturday taking a jog in sunny Miami. The mother of three showed off her toned tummy in a high neck crop top and some black leggings, wearing a baseball hat over her blonde locks as she glistens from the heat.

Kushner wore a more simple outfit, throwing on a grey T-shirt and some black running shorts along with a black cap to match his wife. With a few sweat stains on his top, the businessman made small talk with Ivanka as they jogged along a sandy beach and occassionally, held hands.

These two seem to love their life in Florida, constantly being photographed enjoying their time outside. Since her father, Donald Trump, finished his time as President, the former First Daughter has focused more of her efforts on being a mom.

Earlier last week, Ivanka was pictured driving her daughter Arabella, 10, and son Theodore, five, to school, wearing a pair of green leggings and a cozy black sweater for the casual outing.

The 40-year-old wasn’t showing off her abs, but she did showcase her natural face as she went makeup-free for her early-morning run, pulling her blonde hair back into a messy low ponytail. Both of her kids were seen sporting uniforms from the local Jewish school that they have been attending for the past year.