Jennifer Lopez proudly celebrates twins Max and Emme’s 14th birthday

Jennifer Lopez has a lot on her plate, professionally, but none of that is more important than her role as a mom.

On Tuesday, February 22, the mother of two took to Instagram to wish a happy 14th birthday to her twins: Max and Emme. She posted a video compilation of her and her kids, whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony, that was edited together by a fan page.

“So this is 14!!!! My babies, my sunshine, my loves. Happiest of birthdays to my two coconuts #MaxAndLulu,” she wrote in her caption. “You have taught me the true meaning of life and have changed me forever in the most amazing way…I am so grateful for you both!!! I only hope I can be half of the blessing you have been to my life.”

J.Lo continued, “Today marks a very special day…it’s 2/22/22…they say this day is a rare once in a lifetime moment for humanity…today breaks open the door to a more fulfilling sustainable and aligned future…a day to move forward and stop living in the past. A rebirth. It’s no wonder to me because this day 14 years ago has always symbolized for me the first day of the rest of my life.”

“Max and Lulu, I will love you forever and ever and ever… #UntilItBeatsNoMore,” she concluded. “Thank you to all the beautiful JLovers for your videos…I love them so much. #Rebirth #14 #HappyBirthdayCoconuts @jlo.source.”

During an appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan earlier this month, the Marry Me actress talked about Max and Emme becoming “little adults.”

“They’re amazing, first of all,” Lopez gushed “And they’re just now, they’re adults. They’re like little adults and they have their own lives and they have all their own ideas about the world already and they love to kind of like, show you that they know things.”

She continued, “I feel like I learn so much from them. They keep me so abreast with the world and what’s happening now and how kids are thinking. It’s a whole different thing. It’s a different world!”