Serena Williams’ daughter Olympia Ohanian shows off her impressive backhand

Olympia Ohanian might only be 4 but she has an impressive backhand. The daughter of Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian has an Instagram account run by her parents. On Monday they uploaded a short clip of the future tennis star practicing on the court with the caption, “Practice makes progress.“ Serena and her sister Venus Williams began playing tennis when they were 3 and 4, so Olympia is right on schedule to follow in their footsteps. ”It’s Oracene all over again!” Venus commented on the video, referencing their mother and coach.

“King Richard” is a must-watch biographical drama that tells the story of Serena and Venus’ rise to greatness in the world of professional tennis. While it focused mainly on their father Richard Williams, their mother Oracene Price, portrayed by Aunjanue Ellis is a talented tennis coach who also helped train the girls. Venus went pro a year before Serena, and in the film, Oracene has her spotlight as she coaches Serena behind the scenes.

It‘s no doubt that Serena’s parents knew they were talented and did everything they could for them to become professionals. Serena welcomed her daughter Olympia into the world in 2017, and people can’t help but wonder if her mini-me is the future of tennis.

Serena shared an adorable gallery of photos of Olympia on the court last year, and Jimmy Kimmel asked the fashion designer how serious she takes it during ”Jimmy Kimmel Live.” “Well, she likes it enough. You know she likes tennis but, I don’t know honestly, she likes playing the piano,” she responded. “When she was in my belly, I played a lot of piano music,” Serena continued, explaining that the “baby Mozart” even teaches her what she learns from lessons.