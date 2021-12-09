The incredible story of how Úrsula Corberó met Madonna on a plane

Úrsula Corberó was a special guest on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. The Spanish star spoke to Jimmy about her acting career, which took off worldwide after her famous character as Tokyo in the Netflix’s series Money Heist. After discussing its giant success, Fallon asked her “who have you been most surprised to hear is a fan of yours?”... and the answer left him speechless, as she responded, “Wow! I would say Madonna.” Yes, the “Queen of Pop” is a fan of Úrsula‘s work. But how did Úrsula know and meet her? The 32-year-old actress revealed that it all happened during a flight to Madrid.

Úrsula Corberó at The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon

Corberó shared all the details of how this unexpected face-to-face meeting with Madonna left her speechless. It’s a great story. “I was traveling back to Madrid and made a stopover in London. When I got on the plane, I went to the bathroom and when I got back to my seat, I saw Madonna,” said the Spanish actress. “I saw when Madonna turned to me and made eye contact with me. And suddenly she walked towards me, maintaining eye contact. She came over to my seat and put one of her legs on my seat to tie her shoes and she said ‘Hey, hi.’

She said she was so shocked that she couldn‘t believe it ... Úrsula gasped, and let the singer of Like a Virgin continue speaking. “Sorry, I just wanted to tell you that I am a huge fan of yours. I love Money Heist. Tokyo is my favorite character,” said Madonna.