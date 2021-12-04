50 Cent apologizes after Madonna calls him jealous and fake

50 cent is known for taking jokes too far on social media at other people‘s expense and the rapper recently came for Madonna. But the Queen of Pop did not stay quiet, and she stood up for herself, calling the rapper jealous and a fake friend.

It all started when 50 Cent, real name Curtis James Jackson came across Madonna’s racy photoshoot that included her legs in fishnet stockings under the bed. While the picture was NSFW, it was a classic Madonna pic and nobody was really surprised by it except the rapper who found it hilarious. He shared the picture with his 27 million followers on his IG Story writing, “yo this is the funniest s—t LOL.” “That’s Madonna under the bed trying to do like a virgin at 63. She shot out, if she don’t get her old ass up,” he concluded.

50’s agist commentary began making its way around the internet and Madonna eventually caught wind of it. Instead of staying quiet she found an old picture from 2003 of them together and tagged the rapper with her thoughts, “Here is 50 Cent pretending to be my friend. Now you have decided to talk smack about me,” she wrote. “I guess your new career is getting attention by trying to humiliate others on social media. The least elevated choice you could make as an artist and an adult. You’r just jealous you won’t look as good as me or have as much fun when you are my age! Too bad there are no sour grape emogees,” she concluded. While Madonna had a couple of typos, her message was loud and clear.

Considering 50 is 46 with some childlike tendencies, it was surprising to see him bring up Madonna’s age. Many came to Madonna’s defense and he eventually apologized on Twitter, but not without some sass. He reshared Madonna’s post and wrote, “I must have hurt Madonna feelings, she went and dug up a old MTV photo from 03.” He then said sorry with a long run-on sentence. “ok Im sorry i did not intend to hurt your feelings.I don’t benefit from this in anyway i said what i thought when i saw the picture because of where i had seen it before i hope you accept my apology,” the “candy shop” rapper concluded.