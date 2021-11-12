Khloe Kardashian finally gets to go outside and resume filming the family’s reality show after testing positive for COVID-19

Khloe Kardashian has followed CDC guidelines after testing positive for COVID-19 with her daughter True Thompson and is out in the public again. Yesterday the 37-year-old was pictured outside for the first time since she revealed she contracted the virus despite being vaccinated on October 29th. She made sure she looked like a walking advertisement flaunting her toned curves in a Fendi X SKIMS catsuit with a matching Fendi bag belt and several diamond pieces.

©Khloe Kardashian





It’s been reported that she was filming the family’s upcoming Hulu show which means there could be an episode dedicated to Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna’s daughter Dream Kardashian’s 5th birthday since she is wearing the catsuit in the photos from her Barbie-themed birthday. If you fell in love with the brown catsuit you’ll be saddened to know the $328 suit is sold out. It’s one of the many pieces released in Kim Kardashian’s SKIM’s luxury collaboration with Fendi‘s Kim Jones, which made $1 Million in the first minute, per DailyMail.

It’s the second time Khloe has had COVID but it still wasn’t easy for her to isolate. On November 2nd just a few days in shared a sad photo on Instagram with the caption, ❤️ I am so over this!! #CovidSucks.“