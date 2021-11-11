Rob and Khloé Kardashian celebrate Dream’s 5th birthday with stunning Barbie-themed decor

Dream Kardashian is indeed a loved girl! Dream’s dad Rob Kardashian took social media to share a sweet post in honor of her 5th birthday. For the proud dad, his firstborn is his “best friend,” and according to him, he can’t believe she is already five years old.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY to my Best Friend!! Today you are 5!!!! This is wild!” Rob wrote alongside three photos of Dream. “You make me laugh every day and I am so Thankful to have you in my Life!!”

“Time to turn up for your Barbie party woohoo 🤪🤪💙💙💪💪🤞🤞 I LOVE YOUUUUUUUU,” he added, referring to the stunning Barbie-themed decor Dream got on her special day.

Dream’s grandma Kris Jenner also dedicated a special message to one of her beloved granddaughters. “Happy birthday to my precious beautiful granddaughter Dream! You are truly a DREAM GIRL and you bring such joy and happiness to all of our lives!” Jenner wrote on Instagram.

“You greet each day with that big smile of yours and that infectious giggle and adorable laugh!!!” she continued. “You are such a caring, kind, thoughtful, sweet girl and it makes my heart so full to watch you with your cousins… I love you Dream Girl to the moon and back!!!! Xoxo 😍❤️🥰🎂🥳 Lovey.”