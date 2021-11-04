Khloe Kardashian cuddles with her daughter True as they recover from COVID-19

Khloe Kardashian shared a sweet video of herself and her daughter True cuddling up in bed together. In late October, Khloe shared that she and True had tested positive for COVID-19.

©Khloe Kardashian





In the video, Khloe looks at the camera as she records herself and True, both snuggled up comfortably in bed. As Khloe focused on recording the video, True was talking, although we can’t make out what she was saying.

A day ago, Khloe posted a photo on Instagram where she posed a top of a carton heart and wrote: “I am so over this!! #CovidSucks.” She tested positive for COVID-19 despite the fact that she had been vaccinated against the disease.

“Hi guys I wanted to let you know True and I tested positive for Covid. I’ve had to cancel several commitments and I’m sorry I won’t be able to make those happen. Luckily I have been vaccinated so all will be ok. We will be over here in quarantine and following current guidelines,” she wrote on Twitter.

This is the second time Khloe contracts the disease. The first time was back in March of 2020, at a time when there were no vaccines and the fear of the virus was running rampant.