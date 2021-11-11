Kobe Bryant’s wife, Vanessa Bryant might be venturing into the wine business

Vanessa Bryant is keeping her late husband’s legacy alive and might be venturing into the wine business. Kobe Bryant’s wife has filed trademarks for Mamba Vino, the NBA legend’s nickname.

With the help of trademark attorney Josh Gerben, the 39-year-old former model filed on November 5 the phrases Mamba Vino, Mamba Vino 2024, Mamba Vino 8, and Mamba Vino 24, according to TMZ. The publication also revealed that Vanessa applied for the trademarks under the family business Kobe Bryant, LLC.

Vanessa Laine Bryant and Kobe Bryant attend Sean Combs 50th Birthday Bash presented by Ciroc Vodka on December 14, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

The trademark names with numbers honor the basketball icon career. Last month, Vanessa, who shares daughters Natalia, the late Gianna, Bianka, and Capri with Kobe, also filed for various trademarks in different items and endeavors, including digital collectibles, films, television shows, documentaries, musical works, websites, podcasts, training camps, collectible cards, apparel, food, and beverage containers.

The trademark filings come less than two years after Kobe and daughter Gigi died in a January 26, 2020 helicopter crash in Calabasas, California. Besides the father and daughter, pilot Ara Zobayan, Alyssa Altobelli, Keri Altobelli, John Altobelli, Payton Chester, Sarah Chester, and Christina Mauser lost their lives.

Recently, Vanessa appeared in a Zoom video conference to testify on the morning of the helicopter crash. Her appearance is part of a deposition for a lawsuit against Los Angeles County on October 12, 2021.

According to the transcript obtained by E! News, Vanessa shared details of how she learned that there was an accident and the moment she knew about the death of her daughter Gianna and husband, Kobe Bryant.

Vanessa tried to protect the victims and told Sheriff Villanueva that she feared people would take pictures of the human remains. “If you can’t bring my husband and baby back, please make sure no one takes photographs of them. Please secure the area,” she said according to the filed papers.