Vanessa Bryant reveals in a deposition how she learned about the death of Gianna and Kobe Bryant

Vanessa Bryant is reliving the heartbreaking moment she learned about the death of daughter Gianna and husband, Kobe Bryant. In a deposition for a lawsuit filed against Los Angeles County on October 12, 2021, Vanessa appeared in a Zoom video conference to testify on the morning of the helicopter crash.

According to the transcript, filed in court on Friday, October 22, and obtained by E! News, Vanessa said that around 11:30 a.m., their family assistant knocked on their door and informed her that there was an accident.

Vanessa said that immediately she tried calling Kobe, but he never answered. In the deposition, she also revealed that soon after, she called her mother to ask her to “spot me with the littles.”

“As soon as I was on the phone with my mom, I was holding onto my phone because obviously, I was trying to call my husband back,” Vanessa said. “And all these notifications started popping up on my phone, saying ‘RIP Kobe. RIP Kobe. RIP Kobe,’” the publication informed.

Vanessa, who shares Bianca, Capri, Gianna (deceased), and Natalia with the late NBA superstar, said she picked up her eldest daughter from an ACT prep class. According to the papers, authorities refused to share information with Vanessa over the phone. They asked her to drive to a specific police station in Malibu because it was the closest to the crash site.

Vanessa asked her assistant to drop her off at the local airport to avoid traffic and the over an hour-long drive. Once she was there, she attempted to catch a helicopter fly, but one of the owners refused due to the bad weather conditions.

Kobe Bryant’s wife Vanessa Bryant arrives to speak during the “Celebration of Life for Kobe and Gianna Bryant” service at Staples Center in Downtown Los Angeles on February 24, 2020.

As reported by E! News, Vanessa informed that Lakers General Manager Rob Pelinka later drove her and Natalia to the Malibu police station. After arriving around 1:30 p.m., they met with Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva, who finally explained what had happened.

Vanessa tried to protect the victims and told Sheriff Villanueva that she feared people would take pictures of the human remains. “If you can‘t bring my husband and baby back, please make sure no one takes photographs of them. Please secure the area,” she said according to the filed papers.