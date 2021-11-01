Vanessa Bryant celebrated Halloween dressed as a villain and shared a cryptic message on social media. The wife of late basketball legend Kobe Bryant chose to dress as Cruella de Vil and shared a character’s quote on Instagram.

“They say there are five stages of grief: Denial, anger, bargaining, depression, and acceptance. Well, I’d like to add one more...revenge,” she wrote, alongside a picture of herself looking away from the camera and driving her car.

©Vanessa Bryant



Vanessa Bryant dresses as Cruella for Halloween and shares a cryptic message on social media

Bryant’s quote selection comes after she appeared in a Zoom video conference to testify on the morning of the helicopter crash. Her appearance is part of a deposition for a lawsuit against Los Angeles County on October 12, 2021.

According to the transcript obtained by E! News, Vanessa shared details of how she learned that there was an accident and the moment she knew about the death of her daughter Gianna and husband, Kobe Bryant.

As reported by the publication, Vanessa informed that Lakers General Manager Rob Pelinka drove her and eldest daughter Natalia to the Malibu police station. After arriving around 1:30 p.m., they met with Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva, who finally explained what had happened.

Vanessa tried to protect the victims and told Sheriff Villanueva that she feared people would take pictures of the human remains. “If you can’t bring my husband and baby back, please make sure no one takes photographs of them. Please secure the area,” she said according to the filed papers.

Vanessa said the sheriff later told her, “All is good. The area is secure. There’s an umbrella over the area.”

In May 2020, four months after the deadly accident, Vanessa sued the Los Angeles County Sheriff‘s Department and other agencies after allegedly first responders took and shared unauthorized photos of the human remains.

Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others were killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California. According to TMZ Sports, smoke was seen from the aircraft amid foggy conditions before crashing into a hillside. The publication also reported that they were heading to basketball practice at Mamba Academy nearby Thousand Oaks.

The former Los Angeles Laker’s player retired in 2016 and is survived by Vanessa and their three other daughters Natalia, 18, Bianca, 4, and Capri, 2.