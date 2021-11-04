Diana Ross got inspiration for her new album from an unlikely source

Diana Ross, singer of disco-anthems like “I’m Coming Out” and “Love Hangover” is releasing a new album. Titled “Thank You,” the new record marks her comeback after 15 years of no new music. To say that expectations are high and that the people are waiting would be an understatement. Surprisingly enough, one of the biggest inspirations for the record is Winnie The Pooh.

Ross, 77 years old, was working on the record during the pandemic, wanting to focus on something that was positive. Then she found herself reading the books of A.A. Milne. “Every day I thought about the things that matter to me most,” she said to The Mirror. “I was reading a children’s book called The Tao of Pooh and Christopher Robin asked Pooh, ‘What is it you like doing most – what do you like doing most in the whole wide world?”

“It is really about love and giving thanks. Let love lead the way. All is well. Be still and go with life’s flow,” she said. If you’ve ever read a Winnie the Pooh book, you know what she’s talking about. They’re very emotional.

Ross also credits her sons, who gave her the courage to get back on stage and to do what she loves. “After spending almost two years not performing and not being in front of the camera, they supported me in easing back into being around lots of people,” she said. Ross is the mother of five children, including the actress Tracee Ellis Ross.

“Thank You” will be released this Friday. It’s her 25th record and it was made alongside a stellar group of collaborators, including the ever present Jack Antonoff as producer, and a team of songwriters that have worked with Sam Smith and Ed Sheeran.