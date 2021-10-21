Eva Longoria is making us miss the summer in her latest beach photos

Eva Longoria is one of the hottest moms in the entertainment industry. The 46-years-old Corpus Christi native took a break from her busy schedule to create memories with her son Santiago Enrique Bastón. The actress and businesswoman is vacationing in Cabo San Lucas, a resort city on the southern tip of Mexico’s Baja California peninsula.

Longoria is pictured soaking up the sun while playing with her cute mini-me Santi. Eva displayed her beach-ready body wearing a light blue bikini.

The Mexican-descent star kept the beach look very simple; however, she protected her eyes from the UV rays with a pair of sunglasses, and we are optimistic that she also applied a lot of sunscreen.

Last month, Eva sat down with HOLA! USA to share details of her new venture, Casa del Sol, which translates to “house of the sun.” A singular spirit made from the finest hand-selected 100% Blue Weber agave sourced from rich clay soil in the highlands of Jalisco, Mexico.

During the interview, the actress, who recently wrapped directing her first feature film, told us that she was getting ready to travel to Mexico and visit the distillery where the spirit is created.