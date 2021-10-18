Olivia Rodrigo opens up about the pressures of fame and the dark side of social media

Olivia Rodrigo is opening up about the pressures of fame and the toxic aspects of social media, declaring that “it‘s unhealthy for young girls to be looking at all that stuff in the media.”

During her latest interview, the 18-year-old singer who has found incredible success after the release of her debut album, admitted that being in the industry is “really terrifying,” because she is “treated like a child but expected to act like an adult,” and she is “no different from any other 18-year-old out there.”

The pop star says it’s frustrating “to see young girls held to a completely different standard than other people,” explaining that social media is making it even harder “for young girls to grow up.”

“It‘s really toxic for young girls to open their Snapchat app and see the articles about young women who are just sharing their art and existing in the world, and watching them being torn apart for doing absolutely nothing,” she shared.

Olivia also took a moment to talk about Britney Spears’ controversial legal battle, following the difficult situations she faced during her 13-year conservatorship, declaring “It‘s one example of this culture that so often tears down women in the spotlight for sport.”

“As a society we definitely have to reexamine the way we treat women in the entertainment industry, and not just for ourselves,” Olivia shared.