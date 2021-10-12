Did Britney Spears just shade her little sister Jamie Lynn’s new book?

Britney Spears’ fans have a new title for her: “Queen of shading your sister.” On October 12th the singer posted a photo of herself on Instagram and her caption has many believing she was throwing shade at her little sister Jamie Lynn Spears. The 24-year-old “Zoey 101” actress released her memoir, “Things I Should Have Said” yesterday but as noted by Page Six, she originally wanted it to be “I Must Confess,” a lyric from Britney’s 1998 debut single, “…Baby One More Time.“ However, Britney’s fans were livid when they found out the name and she received backlash to the point that she changed the name. Just a day after its release Britney wrote on Instagram, “I’m thinking of releasing a book 📚 next year 😜 but I’m having issues coming up with a title so maybe my fans could help.” “Option #1 … “Shit, I really don’t know” Option #2 … “I really care what people think!!!‘” The singer wrote, adding “What do you guys think 🤔🤔🤔 ????”

©Britney Spears





Britney wrote that she got carried away yesterday posting 4 times and joked, “this is me thinking about it … sh** …. I will be cool one day 😂😒😬 !!!! Psss sorry for the uncool participation,” with lots of emojis before throwing the sneaky shade at her little sister. But of course, her eagle eye fans could see right through her caption, “The things my sister shouldn’t have said” one commented referencing the title of Jamie’s book. Others added, “Queen of shading your sister,” “If I had a sister,” and “She came for Jamie Lynn lmfaoooooooooooooo.”

©Jamie Lynn Spears





Jamie shared the news about her new book on IG and needless to say she didn’t get any likes or reposts from Britney. Along with a photo of the book cover, she wrote a lengthy caption sharing her excitement. “I can’t believe I finally finished writing my book!!! “THINGS I SHOULD HAVE SAID” has been in the works for quite a longggg time now. Back In 2017, after Maddie’s life-changing accident, I felt a strong conviction to share my story, but there was a lot of personal work and healing that had to happen before I could share my truth the proper way.” Jamie wrote referencing her daughter’s ATV accident 4 years ago.