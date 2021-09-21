Britney Spears’ Instagram account is back but fans are confused

Britney Spears temporarily deactivated her Instagram account 6 days ago after announcing her engagement to long-time boyfriend Sam Asghari but the account is back with 3 recent posts. Britneys fans were initially skeptical about her account being deleted but now they are even more skeptical about her return. On Monday, September 20th the star wrote, “Some shots from my weekend getaway to celebrate my engagement with my ... holy sh** ... FIANCÉ ... I still can’t believe it” in the caption of the same photo in black and white and in color. However some fans are convinced the photos are old, commenting that Spears had red hair when she was engaged, “But Britney you have shorter red hair now how could these be from your engagement getaway?” One user wrote.

A couple of hours after Britney’s return to Instagram she shared another old video of her dancing to Billie Eilish’s “Bad Guy.” “This was shot in July !!!! Remember Bad Guy ???? Well this is part 3” she wrote in the caption. It’s been viewed over 1.3 million times with her fans asking the same questions in the comments.

Clearly excited to be back, Spears shared another video dancing. She also offered an explanation for why her hair isn’t red anymore for her concerned fans in the caption. “Pssss my red dye came out in the shower 🚿 and it looked like a crime scene” she wrote.