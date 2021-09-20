"The Crown" 73rd Primetime Emmys Celebration - Red Carpet Arrivals
Olivia Colman in tears receiving Emmy Award: ‘I wish my dad was here to see this’

Fans of the show supported the star on social media, congratulating her for winning, following her incredible portrayal of Queen Elizabeth II.

By Daniel Neira -Miami

Olivia Colman opened up about the tragic death of her father, Keith Colman, during the 2021 Emmy Awards, revealing that she lost her dad during the coronavirus pandemic.

The 47-year-old talented actress began her emotional speech, accepting the award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her iconic role in Netflix‘s The Crown.

“I’m going to be very quick because I’m very teary as I wish my dad was here to see this,” Olivia shared, adding “I lost my dad during COVID, and he would have loved all of this.”

“What a lovely end to this extraordinary journey with this lovely family,” the actress continued, “I loved every second of it, and I can’t wait to see what happens next.”

Olivia had previously mentioned that her father was battling health issues in January, describing him as “a lovely man,” and explaining he was “relatively frail compared to the young man I remember, and that’s upsetting,” adding, “But he’s a very nice daddy.”

The Crown was praised at the 73rd Emmy Awards, receiving 24 Emmy nominations, including Jessica Hobbs’s Emmy for Outstanding Direction in a Drama Series, and Helena Bonham Carter and Emerald Fennell’s win for Supporting Actress in a Drama series.

