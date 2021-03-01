Josh O’Connor and Emma Corrin wore matching outfits at the 2021 Golden Globes

At last night’s 2021 Golden Globes, ‘The Crown’ took home plenty of awards which gave the cast and crew a reason to celebrate. The Netflix hit took home four awards in the categories of Best Television Series Drama, Best Actor, Best Actress, and Best Supporting Actress.

Two of those winners were Josh O‘Connor who won for Best Actor and Emma Corrin who won for Best Actress. Funny enough the two stars who play the formerly married Royal couple on the popular show coincidentally matched their outfits at last night’s virtual red carpet.

The 25-year-old actress was styled by Harry Lambert, who also styles singer and actor Harry Styles, wore a black custom Miu Miu dress with a large ruffle collar. Corrin also sported a single tear painted on her face.

Lambert also dressed O’Connor and he wore a black Loewe blazer with white lapels over a white pussy-bow blouse and matching trousers.

Aside from the two co-stars wearing matching black-and-white outfits, the 30-year-old actor even gave Corrin a shoutout when he accepted his Best Actor in a television series, drama, for his role as Prince Charles.

In his speech he said, “To Emma Corrin, best actress winner, you‘re extraordinary, talented, funny and brilliant player of rock paper scissors,” he said. “I love you to bits.”

O’Connor went on to say in his acceptance speech, “I‘m very lucky to be able to work in this period and there are so many people who are unable to work and are alone and isolated,“ he said. ”And I hope that we can all collectively put mental health at the forefront of our mind. Thank you so much.”



Congrats to the two winners!