Iggy Azalea has a new mansion to raise her son Onyx in. The Grammy nominee just purchased a home for $5.2 Million and reportedly paid $600 thousand over the asking price. The mansion is located in the Hidden Hills gated community near Calabasas in Los Angeles County. The star studded suburb houses celebrities like the Kardashians, Justin Bieber,Will Smith, and Drake, per Grosby Group.

The singer just closed on the deal last week but according to Dirt, she’s already clashed with a neighbor over the renovation she started n the property. Iggy took it to Twitter to vent about the situation and called her neighbor a “snitch” and a “bored ass housewife.” The proud Gemini wasn’t done and added, “Little does she know, f**king with her is now my new hobby and life’s work. You live next to a Gemini now sweetie. Hi, I’m petty!” She also noted that the home improvements are expected to take at-least 1.5 years so she’s going to have to get used to the hammering. Before Iggy changes the way the whole house looks just to be petty, take a look at what the $5.5 million mansion looks like now.