Prince Harry has a ponytail, according to his neighbor Rob Lowe

Prince Harry might be rocking some long royal locks, according to his neighbor Rob Lowe anyways. The actor appeared on The Late Late Show with James Corden this week and had quite the story. “I just ran into your countryman, the English treasure, Prince Harry, at the stoplight 10 minutes ago,” he shared. Lowe lives in Montecito close by to Harry and his wife Meghan Markle. “He lives about a mile from me. He’s been very reclusive. Seeing him in the neighborhood is like seeing the Loch Ness Monster, and I finally saw him. I finally saw him driving his car.” Not only did Lowe claim to see the royal ‘Loch Ness Monster’ he added, “And I may have a scoop.” “It was very, very quick — don’t totally quote me on it — but it looked like he’s wearing a ponytail. I‘m just saying. ’’ Lowe’s claims have since been quoted by multiple outlets. The actor continued, “It looked to me as a casual observer that his hair had grown very long and was pulled back very tightly by what I can only assume was a ponytail.”

Corden said confidently that he‘s pretty sure that wasn’t true and he thinks he didn’t actually see Harry. But Lowe was adamant that it was him- because he followed him to his mansion to make sure it was. Lowe explained, “It was him because I have to say… I followed him to the house to see if the car went in.”

The rumor of a possible low dangling ponytail on the Duke of Sussex has spread like wildfire. Thankfully, The Cut did the necessary research to see what the likelihood is of Lowe’s story. Harry volunteered at a veterans organization on November 18 and his hair appeared to be short under a baseball cap. The outlet noted that the average rate of hair growth for a man his age is 0.5 inches per month, according to the American Academy of Dermatology. So if Harry’s hair in mid-November was roughly 1.5 inches, it would be about 2.5 inches — maybe 3 tops by today.

While it might be impossible for Harry to have grown out a pony, it’s not completely out of the ordinary. The couple has quarantined just like the rest of us in their $14.5 million Montecito mansion and without barbers, or places to go a lot of people have grown out their mane. They are enjoying their time together too. According to The Sun, a source told the outlet they are happy with their new life in the US. The source explained, “After a very turbulent 12 months for everyone in the world and massive changes of moving country and all the rest of it, they have also been very vocal about what they have gone through in their own personal life.” They continued, “They have a house. They have created the financial independence that they were after. They have launched their organization and their organization is underway doing amazing things already. And so I think that they are in a very good place.”