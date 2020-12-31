Meghan Markle and Prince Harry update their website with childhood photos featuring their moms

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have updated their Archewell website. Ahead of the New Year, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared on the site’s homepage “A Letter for 2021” in addition to childhood photos of themselves with their respective mothers, Princess Diana and Doria Ragland. Meghan’s picture shows her as a young girl posing with her mom, while Harry’s, taken at Highgrove in 1986, features him sitting on his mother’s shoulders.

Meghan Markle shared a photo of herself with her mom Doria on the website

“I am my mother’s son. And I am our son’s mother. Together we bring you Archewell. We believe in the best of humanity. Because we have seen the best of humanity. We have experienced compassion and kindness, From our mothers and strangers alike,” the couple’s letter for 2021 reads. “In the face of fear, struggle and pain, It can be easy to lose sight of this. Together, we can choose courage, healing, and connection. Together, we can choose to put compassion in action. We invite you to join us. As we work to build a better world, One act of compassion at a time.”

Meghan and Harry’s updated website also revealed some of their foundation’s projects and partnerships, including their joint philanthropic partnership with Chef José Andrés’ World Central Kitchen, the Archewell Foundation Fund for the UCLA Center for Critical Internet Inquiry, the Center for Humane Technology, the Center for Compassion and Altruism Research and Education (CCARE) and the Loveland Foundation.

A photo of Prince Harry sitting on Princess Diana’s shoulders is featured on the site’s homepage

The website features pages for the couple’s Archewell Foundation, Archewell Audio and Archewell Productions. “At Archewell, we unleash the power of compassion to drive systemic cultural change,” the site’s “About Us” page states. “We do this through our non-profit work within Archewell Foundation 501(c)(3), in addition to creative activations through the business verticals of audio and production.”

The Duke and Duchess, who stepped back as senior members of the royal family earlier this year, announced their foundation back in April. “Before SussexRoyal, came the idea of ‘Arche’ – the Greek word meaning ’source of action.’ We connected to this concept for the charitable organisation we hoped to build one day, and it became the inspiration for our son’s name. To do something of meaning, to do something that matters,” Meghan and Harry told The Telegraph at the time. “Archewell is a name that combines an ancient word for strength and action, and another that evokes the deep resources we each must draw upon. We look forward to launching Archewell when the time is right.”