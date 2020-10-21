Meghan Markle and Prince Harry launch new website

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s new website is up and running! According to HOLA! USA’s sister brand HELLO!, the landing page for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Archewell organization went live on Tuesday. The page currently features definitions for the words “Arche” and “Well.” “Arche (/rki/; Ancient Greek: ): (n.) Greek word meaning source of action,’” the site reads. “Well (/wel/): (n.) a plentiful source or supply; a place we go to dig deep.” Archewell.com visitors can also subscribe to emails to learn more about Archewell’s activities and initiatives.

©WireImage



Shortly after stepping back as senior members of the royal family, Archie Harrison’s parents announced their new charitable organization. “Before SussexRoyal, came the idea of ‘Arche’ – the Greek word meaning ’source of action.’ We connected to this concept for the charitable organisation we hoped to build one day, and it became the inspiration for our son’s name. To do something of meaning, to do something that matters. Archewell is a name that combines an ancient word for strength and action, and another that evokes the deep resources we each must draw upon. We look forward to launching Archewell when the time is right,” Meghan and Harry said of their organization.

The Telegraph reported in June that the launch of Archewell had been delayed. Per the outlet, “Sources said the couple were responding to current affairs, redirecting their efforts to the Black Lives Matter cause and the wider repercussions of the Covid-19 pandemic,” adding, “It is understood they will now postpone public announcements for the foreseeable future, with no official Archewell projects until next year.”

©Archewell.com



Meghan and Harry launched their now-defunct Sussex Royal website back in January. However, ahead of their royal exit it was agreed that the Duke and Duchess would stop using “Sussex Royal” post-spring 2020 because there are specific UK government rules surrounding the use of the word “royal.” Meghan and Harry noted on their site, “While there is not any jurisdiction by The Monarchy or Cabinet Office over the use of the word ‘Royal’ overseas, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex do not intend to use ‘Sussex Royal’ or any iteration of the word ‘Royal’ in any territory (either within the UK or otherwise) when the transition occurs Spring 2020.”

In February, a spokesperson for Harry and Meghan said (via HELLO!): “While The Duke and Duchess are focused on plans to establish a new non-profit organisation, given the specific UK government rules surrounding use of the word ‘Royal’, it has been therefore agreed that their non-profit organisation, when it is announced this Spring, will not be named Sussex Royal Foundation.”

