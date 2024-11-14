You have to see the photo the Prince and Princess of Wales used to celebrate King Charles' birthday

King Charles is 76! The Prince and Princess of Wales celebrated His Majesty's birthday on Thursday, Nov. 14, with a photo of the monarch sporting sunglasses and a garland. The image was taken last month during the King and Queen Camilla's visit to Samoa.

"Wishing a very Happy Birthday to His Majesty The King!," the Waleses' X account wrote alongside the photo. One X user replied to the post, "Love the Daddy Cool photo, nice choice." Another wrote, "Fantastic picture."

The royal family's official accounts also marked the King's birthday, sharing a regal portrait of Charles wearing a blue suit. The royal dad of two was pictured posing with one hand in a pocket and the other resting on a chair. "🎂 Wishing His Majesty The King a very Happy Birthday today," the image was captioned on Instagram.

Charles was out on his birthday to formally open the new Coronation Food Hub in Deptford. The Coronation Food Project, which aims to bridge the gap between food waste and food need across the UK, launched last year on His Majesty's 75th birthday. During the outing on Thursday, children serenaded the King with "Happy Birthday." Sharing a video of the sweet moment, the royal family's X account wrote, "Celebrating two special birthdays!"—referencing the King's birthday and the Coronation Food Project's.

Thursday marked the King's first birthday since he was diagnosed with a form of cancer earlier this year. Charles began a schedule of regular treatments in early February. Following a period of treatment and recuperation, the King returned to public-facing duties in late April.

During Prince William's recent trip to South Africa for the fourth annual Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony, the heir to throne—whose wife began and completed chemotherapy this year—described 2024 as "dreadful." His Royal Highness said, "I'm so proud of my wife, I'm proud of my father, for handling the things that they have done," but noted that "from a personal family point of view, it's been brutal."