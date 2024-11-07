Princess puts on her running shoes in the United States

Princess Elisabeth of Belgium reportedly completed a half marathon in Cambridge, Massachusetts. According to journalist Wim Dehandschutter, the royal, who is first in line to the Belgian throne, was registered as Elisabeth Dsc and finished the marathon in 1 hour, 46 minutes, and 5 seconds. Per, Het Nieuwsblad, the Princess ran the marathon with friends and a bodyguard.

The future Queen is described as "sporty" on the Belgian Royal Palace's website. Back in 2022, Elisabeth and her brother Prince Emmanuel participated in the Warmathon in Brussels, running ﻿"9 kilometers together."

The Princess' latest marathon took place in the city where she is currently studying. Elisabeth is a student at the Harvard Kennedy School. On Sept. 18, the palace shared photos of the royal on campus, writing (translated to English): "Hello USA! 👋 Princess Elisabeth began her master's degree in public policy at the@harvardkennedyschool. 🙌."

Elisabeth graduated with her bachelor's degree in history and politics from Lincoln College, University of Oxford this past July. The palace announced in May: “After having recently successfully completed the admission tests, Her Royal Highness Princess Elisabeth, Duchess of Brabant, will begin a master’s degree in public policy this summer at Harvard University (Harvard Kennedy School) in Boston."

“This two-year course will complete her university education following her bachelor’s degree in History and Politics at the University of Oxford (Lincoln College),” the palace added. “The Princess was also selected for an ‘Honorary Award’ from the Fulbright program, the international exchange program in the field of education of the United States Department of State.”

Elisabeth, who is the eldest of Queen Mathilde and King Philippe’s children, recently celebrated her birthday in the states. The royal turned 23 on Oct. 25. New pictures of the Princess were released to commemorate the occasion. Alongside the images, the palace wrote (translated to English): "🥳 Princess Elisabeth turns 23 today! Thank you (from the US) for your birthday wishes!"