Princess celebrates her birthday in America with new photos

Princess Elisabeth of Belgium celebrated her birthday in the United States this year. The future Queen turned 23 on Friday, Oct. 25. The Belgian Royal Palace released new photos of the Princess strolling, dressed for fall wearing a ba&sh vest and matching skirt (via UFO No More) teamed with black boots.

"🥳 Princess Elisabeth turns 23 today! Thank you (from the US) for your birthday wishes!" the palace captioned the image (translated to English).

The 23-year-old Princess is currently studying at Harvard Kennedy School in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Back in May, the palace announced: “After having recently successfully completed the admission tests, Her Royal Highness Princess Elisabeth, Duchess of Brabant, will begin a master’s degree in public policy this summer at Harvard University (Harvard Kennedy School) in Boston."

“This two-year course will complete her university education following her bachelor’s degree in History and Politics at the University of Oxford (Lincoln College),” the palace added. “The Princess was also selected for an ‘Honorary Award’ from the Fulbright program, the international exchange program in the field of education of the United States Department of State.”

Photos showing the Princess on campus were released last month. Alongside the pictures, the palace wrote on Instagram (translated to English): "Hello USA! 👋 Princess Elisabeth began her master's degree in public policy at the @harvardkennedyschool. 🙌."

Elisabeth graduated with her bachelor's degree in history and politics from Lincoln College, University of Oxford this past July. Ahead of her graduation, a spokesperson for the Belgian Royal Palace told the Oxford Mail that the Princess "loved studying in Oxford and had a wonderful time in Lincoln College." Prior to Lincoln College, the Princess completed her year in social and military sciences at the Royal Military Academy in Belgium and obtained her International Baccalaureate from UWC Atlantic College in Wales.

Elisabeth, who is first in line to the Belgian throne, is the eldest of Queen Mathilde and King Philippe’s four children. The Belgian King and Queen are also parents to Prince Gabriel, Prince Emmanuel and Princess Eléonore.