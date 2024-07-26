Future Queen is all smiles as she graduates from university

Princess Elisabeth of Belgium is a college grad! The heir to the Belgian throne graduated from Lincoln College, University of Oxford on July 23.

The royal's parents, King Philippe and Queen Mathilde, as well as two of her younger siblings, Prince Emmanuel and Princess Eléonore, were on hand for the graduation ceremony, held at the Sheldonian Theatre in Oxford. The King and Queen looked like any other proud dad and mom as they sat in their seats at the ceremony and posed for pictures with their graduate.

© POOL LAURIE DIEFFEMBACQ Princess Elisabeth graduated on July 23 in Oxford

After three years of studying at Lincoln College, University of Oxford, Elisabeth graduated with her bachelor's degree in history and politics. The Belgian Royal Palace shared photos from the Princess' big day, showing her in her black gown and cap.

The 22-year-old Princess is said to have had a "wonderful time" at the school in the UK. A spokesperson for the Belgian Royal Palace previously told the Oxford Mail, that Elisabeth "loved studying in Oxford and had a wonderful time in Lincoln College.”

The future Queen of Belgium will be heading to the United States this summer to continue her studies. She is set to begin a master’s program at Harvard in Massachusetts. This past May, the palace announced (translated to English): “After having recently successfully completed the admission tests, Her Royal Highness Princess Elisabeth, Duchess of Brabant, will begin a master’s degree in public policy this summer at Harvard University (Harvard Kennedy School) in Boston."

“This two-year course will complete her university education following her bachelor’s degree in History and Politics at the University of Oxford (Lincoln College),” the palace added. “The Princess was also selected for an ‘Honorary Award’ from the Fulbright program, the international exchange program in the field of education of the United States Department of State.”