Princess arrives in America to begin studies at Harvard Kennedy School: See photos of her on campus

There's a new royal in the states! Princess Elisabeth of Belgium has arrived in Massachusetts to begin her studies at Harvard Kennedy School.

The Belgian Royal Palace shared photos on Sept. 18 of King Philippe and Queen Mathilde's 22-year-old daughter at her new school in Cambridge. The future Queen of Belgium was pictured dressed down wearing wide-leg jeans and a sleeveless top as she walked around campus carrying notebooks and a tote bag.

Alongside the images, the palace wrote (translated to English): "Hello USA! 👋 Princess Elisabeth began her master's degree in public policy at the @harvardkennedyschool. 🙌."

Elisabeth graduated with her bachelor's degree in history and politics from Lincoln College, University of Oxford this past July. A spokesperson for the Belgian Royal Palace previously told the Oxford Mail that the Princess "loved studying in Oxford and had a wonderful time in Lincoln College.”

Prior to beginning her three-year program at Lincoln College, the Princess completed a year in social and military sciences at the Royal Military Academy in Belgium, and in 2020, obtained her International Baccalaureate from UWC Atlantic College in Wales.

It was announced in May that Elisabeth would be heading to the United States for her master’s. The palace said (translated to English): “After having recently successfully completed the admission tests, Her Royal Highness Princess Elisabeth, Duchess of Brabant, will begin a master’s degree in public policy this summer at Harvard University (Harvard Kennedy School) in Boston."

“This two-year course will complete her university education following her bachelor’s degree in History and Politics at the University of Oxford (Lincoln College),” the palace added. “The Princess was also selected for an ‘Honorary Award’ from the Fulbright program, the international exchange program in the field of education of the United States Department of State.”

Elisabeth is Queen Mathilde and King Philippe’s eldest child. She is first in line to the Belgian throne, after her father.