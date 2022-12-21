Royal siblings run marathon for a good cause

Royal runners! Princess Elisabeth and Prince Emmanuel of Belgium participated in the Warmathon in Brussels on Wednesday. The sporting event is part of De Warmste Week, which is a VRT charity fundraiser that is organized annually the week before Christmas.

©JONAS ROOSENS/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images



The royal siblings put on their running shoes on Dec. 21

The De Warmste Week Twitter account tweeted that the future Queen of Belgium and Prince﻿ ran “﻿9 kilometers together.” This year’s De Warmste Week is raising money for projects that fight against poverty.

The heir to the Belgian throne was dressed in an all-black outfit as she ran alongside her younger brother. The Prince and Princess’ father, King Philippe, ran the Warmathon back in 2016.

©JONAS ROOSENS/BELGA/AFP via Getty Images



The Princess and Prince participated in the Warmathon Brussels sporting event

Elisabeth, 21, is King Philippe and Queen Mathilde’s eldest child﻿. Emmanuel, 17, is the royal couple’s third child. The monarchs are also parents to Princess Eléonore, 14, and Prince Gabriel, 19.

The ﻿Belgian royals’ 2022 Christmas card features a new portrait of the family of six. The King and Queen were pictured sitting next to each other with their four children standing behind them and their two dogs, Jeep and Simba, at their feet. The Belgian Royal Palace shared the card on Dec. 15.

