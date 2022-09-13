Future Queen Elisabeth calls Queen Elizabeth a ‘role model’ and ‘source of inspiration’

Future Queen of Belgium, Princess Elisabeth, dropped by the British Embassy in Brussels on Monday to sign a book of condolences for Queen Elizabeth. The heir to the Belgian throne, who was dressed in black and wearing pearl earrings for the visit, penned a message next to a framed photo of the late British monarch.

“Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II has been a role model and a source of inspiration for many of us, young and old. I join the millions around the world in mourning an extraordinary personality, whose exemplarity has had a profound impact on younger generations,” Elisabeth wrote (via Royal Central).

“May her soul rest in peace. On behalf of King Philippe and Queen Mathilde, I wish to express our deepest condolences to the Royal Family and the people of the United Kingdom, the Realms and the Commonwealth,” she continued. “In loving memory of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, Elisabeth.”

The Belgian Princess is said to know “the United Kingdom well.” In 2020, Elisabeth obtained her International Baccalaureate from UWC Atlantic College in Wales. The 20-year-old returned to the UK in 2021 to study at Lincoln College, a college of Oxford University.

Following Queen Elizabeth’s death last week, Elisabeth’s parents, King Philippe and Queen Mathilde, released a message on the British monarch’s passing. “It was with great sadness that we learned of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. She was an extraordinary personality. We will always keep fond memories of this great Lady who, throughout her reign, showed dignity, courage and devotion,” the royal couple said. “Each of our encounters will remain etched in our memories forever. The United Kingdom has lost an exceptional monarch who left a deep mark on history. We extend our deepest condolences to the Royal Family and the British people. Rest in peace, Your Majesty, with your beloved husband.” ⁣