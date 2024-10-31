Princess Madeleine shows off her daughters' 'spooky' Halloween costumes

Princess Leonore and Princess Adrienne of Sweden went the spooky route with their Halloween costumes this year. Mom Princess Madeleine shared a snapshot of her daughters dressed up for the holiday on her personal Instagram.

"It’s a spooky Halloween this year! 👻👻," the mom of three wrote alongside the photo on Thursday, Oct. 31. The image showed Leonore, 10, and Adrienne, 6, sporting ghoulish makeup as they struck a pose outdoors.

"Friendly little ghosts❤️," one Instagram user commented on the post (translated to English), while another wrote, "What cute little ghosts💞🌟."

Last year, Adrienne channeled Anna from the Disney animated film Frozen, while Leonore appeared to dress up as Barbie. In addition to her girls, Madeleine and her husband Christopher O'Neill are also parents to 9-year-old son Prince Nicolas. This year marks the family's first Halloween since moving to Sweden. Princess Madeleine, Christopher and their kids had been living in Florida since 2018.

It was announced in 2023 that the couple had decided to "relocate to Sweden indefinitely" that year. However, their move ended being postponed. This past July, the Swedish Royal Court confirmed to HOLA! USA that the family of five had already moved to Sweden.

Last month, Madeleine posted a picture of Adrienne and their family dog, Teddy, "experiencing a crisp and cold autumn for the first time!" Adrienne was less than a year old when she and her family moved to the states in 2018.

Back in 2019, Princess Madeleine revealed to Mama that they "are outside so much more" in Sweden "than we are in Florida." She explained, "It’s so hot there, and you can only be outside for short periods, so for them to be able to be out in the forest and run around, it’s a dream. And it’s something that I have really missed myself.”