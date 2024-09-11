Skip to main contentSkip to footer
What Prince William is using Duolingo for
LLANELLI, UNITED KINGDOM - SEPTEMBER 10: (EMBARGOED FOR PUBLICATION IN UK NEWSPAPERS UNTIL 24 HOURS AFTER CREATE DATE AND TIME) Prince William, Prince of Wales visits Parc y Scarlets, home of the Scarlets Rugby Union team, to meet members of the current Wales female international team who have recently qualified for the 2025 World Cup, and to present caps and brooches (as part of the the WRU's 'Missing Caps' campaign) to former players who were historically missed when they played for Wales on September 10, 2024 in Llanelli, Wales. The Prince of Wales visited Llanelli in South Wales on Tuesday to celebrate the region's rich culture and sporting achievements, while engaging with local residents. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)© Max Mumby/Indigo

The Prince of Wales has the app!

Alexandra Hurtado
Contributor
SEPTEMBER 11, 2024 11:33 AM EDT

The Prince of Wales is a Duolingo user! According to the Daily Mail, Prince William revealed during his recent visit to South Wales that he is learning Welsh on the language-learning app. "It’s not an easy language to learn. It’s quite tricky," His Royal Highness admitted, per GB News. "I try to learn it phonetically and then get the pronunciation right."

The BBC reported that one individual named Elizabeth Davies, who was with her daughter Kate Davies, shared that they said "bore da," which is Welsh for good morning, to the Prince on Sept. 10 and "he answered us back in Welsh." 

The Prince of Wales visited South Wales on Sept. 10© WPA Pool
William and his wife Catherine became the Prince and Princess of Wales in September of 2022. The day after ascending the throne, King Charles said he was "proud to create" his son William "Prince of Wales, Tywysog Cymru, the country whose title I have been so greatly privileged to bear during so much of my life and duty." 

His Majesty added, “With Catherine beside him, our new Prince and Princess of Wales will, I know, continue to inspire and lead our national conversations, helping to bring the marginal to the centre ground where vital help can be given."

William traveled to Wales on Sept. 10, 2024 to celebrate Welsh sport and culture, and to meet local communities. The visit came one day after his wife, the Princess of Wales, announced that she has completed her chemotherapy treatment. The news was shared in a moving video featuring Catherine, William and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. Her Royal Highness' parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, also made a brief appearance.

In the video, which was filmed last month, Catherine said, "As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment. The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family. Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown."

"The cancer journey is complex, scary and unpredictable for everyone, especially those closest to you," she continued. "With humility, it also brings you face to face with your own vulnerabilities in a way you have never considered before, and with that, a new perspective on everything. This time has above all reminded William and me to reflect and be grateful for the simple yet important things in life, which so many of us often take for granted. Of simply loving and being loved."

