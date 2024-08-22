Princess joined by her kids at music festival

Count Henrik and Countess Athena of Monpezat accompanied their mom, Princess Marie of Denmark, to the opening of the 2024 Tønder Festival. The royal trio stepped out on Wednesday, Aug. 21, for the opening in Tønder, Denmark. This year marks the 50th anniversary of the festival.

Following the official opening, Princess Marie greeted artists and musicians, and visited areas of the festival grounds. The mom of two has been patron of Tønder Festival since 2009.

The festival, which began in 1974, is described as "one of Northern Europe's largest and most important international festivals for folk and roots music" and features "top-class international names – both the upcoming names that are on the rise, the style-creating songwriter legends and the authentic folk music."

"As patron of Tønder Festival, it is a great pleasure to welcome you to this year's festival. The Tønder region has always meant a lot to me and my family. And if there is one event that has become part of the Tønder region's identity, it is the Tønder Festival! Every year Tønder Festival is a celebration for the people, but this year there is extra to celebrate, as it is 50 years since the first festival took place," Marie said in a speech at the festival (translated to English).

The Princess noted that the festival "has put Tønder on the international map," adding, "BUT 4 intense days with thousands of people, music from large parts of the world and the cozy atmosphere on the festival site, does not come by itself: it requires a great organization and massive local support. More than 3000 volunteers work hard every year to make the festival possible. My family and I have visited the festival many times, and it is fantastic to experience the commitment and community that all the volunteers and staff show. A big thank you to you! And a big thank you to our loyal audience, which is of course also an important part of the success! Tønder has good reason to be proud of its festival. A festival that, with its unique musicians and very special atmosphere, has become a unifying force, where music builds bridges and creates memories that reach far beyond Tønder's borders. With a heart full of gratitude for all those who have contributed over the years, I wish you all the best on this golden anniversary. Let's celebrate the next 50 years with the same enthusiasm and dedication."



Marie wore a beige trench coat, pants and espadrille wedges to the festival on Wednesday. The Princess' 12-year-old daughter Athena also bundled up in a puffer jacket and jeans, while 15-year-old Henrik wore a zip-up jacket over a button-down shirt.

Princess Marie and her husband, Prince Joachim, live with their kids, Henrik and Athena, in the United States. The royal family moved to Washington, D.C. last year.

King Frederik of Denmark's brother Prince Joachim, who is also a father to sons Count Nikolai and Count Felix from his first marriage to Alexandra, Countess of Frederiksborg, began working as the defence industry attaché at the Embassy of Denmark in September 2023. Speaking to The Washington Post earlier this year, Joachim said: "We’ve lived here for seven months now, and very few people know who we are, Danes apart."