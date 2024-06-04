Will Prince William and Prince Harry be at the ‘society wedding of the year’?

Hugh Grosvenor, the Duke of Westminster, is set to marry Olivia Henson in what has been dubbed the “society wedding of the year.” The wedding is taking place on Friday, June 7, at Chester Cathedral. The groom is a godparent to the Prince and Princess of Wales’ eldest child, Prince George, and is also said to be a godfather to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s son, Prince Archie.

It was previously reported that Prince William will serve as an usher at the upcoming wedding. While the heir to the throne will reportedly have a role, PEOPLE reported on June 4 that William’s brother Prince Harry, who lives in California, declined an invitation to the wedding.

According to the outlet, “There was an acknowledgment on both sides that it would be difficult for Harry to attend.” A source described the conversation between Harry and Hugh as an “understanding between the two friends.”

Hugh Grosvenor attended Meghan and Harry’s royal wedding in 2018

Back in December, The Sunday Times reported that Hugh had decided to exclude Harry and Meghan in order “to avoid a family clash in the House of Windsor.”

At the time, a friend of William and Harry’s told the outlet: “It’s incredibly sad it has come to this. Hugh is one of very few close friends of William and Harry’s who has maintained strong bonds and a line of communication with both. He wishes they could put their heads together and patch things up, but realises it’s unlikely to happen before the wedding. He wanted to avoid anything overshadowing the day, especially for Olivia, and doesn’t want any awkwardness.”