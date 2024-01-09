Queen Letizia steps out for first solo engagement of 2024

Queen Letizia of Spain carried out her first solo engagement of the new year on Tuesday. The 51-year-old royal visited the headquarters of the Association for the Prevention, Reintegration and Care of Prostituted Women (APRAMP) in Madrid.

©Getty Images



Queen Letizia visited the headquarters of the Association for the Prevention, Reintegration and Care of Prostituted Women on Jan. 9

Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia’s mother arrived wearing a sophisticated black coat over a red jacket and trousers. According to HOLA! Spain, the Queen’s jacket was made by the women of the association.

©Getty Images



The Spanish Queen’s visit to APRAMP was her first solo engagement of 2024

The center in Madrid is home to the “School of Fashion” and the “School of Survivors.” According to APRAMP, “For four decades, the Training Center has also promoted its training in two flagship areas: the Social Mediation Area, focused on the training and professionalization of survivors as social mediators and references in the creation and development of effective detection tools. and attention; and the Fashion Area, in which the survivors who are part acquire knowledge and professional experience in the fashion design and creation sector.”

©Getty Images



Princess Leonor joined her parents at the Pascua Militar ceremony on Jan. 6

Letizia’s outing on Jan. 9 came three days after she, King Felipe and their 18-year-old daughter Princess Leonor attended the Pascua Militar (Military Easter) ceremony﻿. The military parade on Saturday marked their first public appearance of 2024, as well as Leonor’s first time at the ceremony. The Princess of Asturias, who began her first year of military training last year, was dressed in uniform for the occasion.