Crown Princess Mary makes first appearance following Queen’s abdication announcement

Crown Princess Mary of Denmark made her first public appearance of the New Year at Queen Margrethe II’s New Year’s levee and banquet on Monday. The Australian-born royal, 51, stunned in a long-sleeve﻿ velvet gown, said to be by Birgit Hallstein (via UFO No More), for the event at Christian VII’s Palace at Amalienborg.

Mary looked every inch a future Queen wearing the Ruby Parure tiara with her brunette tresses styled in an elegant updo. The Crown Princess’ regal outing came a day after her mother-in-law announced in her New Year’s Eve address that she would be stepping down as monarch after 52 years.

“In two weeks time I have been Queen of Denmark for 52 years. Such an amount will leave its mark on anybody – also on me! The time takes its toll, and the number of “ailments” increases. One cannot undertake as much as one managed in the past,” the Danish Queen said in her remarks. “In February this year I underwent extensive back surgery. Everything went well, thanks to the competent health personnel, who took care of me. Inevitably, the operation gave cause to thoughts about the future – whether now would be an appropriate time to pass on the responsibility to the next generation.

Her Majesty added, “I have decided that now is the right time. On 14th January, 2024 – 52 years after I succeeded my beloved father – I will step down as Queen of Denmark. I will hand over the throne to my son Crown Prince Frederik.”

Queen Margrethe’s firstborn will become HM King Frederik X following her abdication on Jan. 14, while her daughter-in-law will be known as HM Queen Mary.