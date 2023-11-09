Crown Prince Frederik stars in new video online

Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark has appeared in a new video to promote the 2024 Royal Run. The video was posted on the Danish Royal House’s official Instagram account on Thursday. It begins with the 55 year old waving at the camera and includes footage of both him and his wife, Crown Princess Mary, running in a past race.

The Crown Prince Couple and their four kids, Prince Christian, Princess Isabella, Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine, all participated in the 2023 run.

Frederik, who is the heir to the Danish throne, is said to have gotten the idea for the Royal Run “several years ago in connection with his 50th birthday.” The event is described as “not a classic run with the finishing time as the highest priority.”

Frederik made headlines earlier this week after Lecturas published a report about a trip to Madrid, during which he was photographed with Geneveva Casanova. In a statement to HOLA!, Genoveva denied being in a romantic relationship with the Danish Crown Prince. She said (translated to English), “I flatly deny the statements that suggest a romantic relationship between Prince Frederik and me,” adding, “Any statement of this type is not only completely untrue but also distorts the facts in a malicious manner. This is already in the hands of my lawyers, who will take care of the pertinent steps to protect my right to honor, truth and privacy.”