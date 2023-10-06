King and son go windsurfing: Photos

Surf’s up! King Philippe of Belgium and his son Prince Emmanuel enjoyed some quality time together on a lake following a special week for the royal teen. On Friday, the Belgian Royal Palace shared photos of the father-son duo at Lac de l’Eau d’Heure sporting wetsuits. One image shows Emmanuel in action windsurfing, while the King and his youngest son were pictured in the water in two other photos.

Alongside the pictures, taken by Bas Bogaerts, the palace wrote: “🌊 Surfing into the weekend like…”

Prince Emmanuel is King Philippe and Queen Mathilde’s third child. The Prince celebrated his 18th birthday on Wednesday, Oct. 4. The royal’s milestone birthday was marked with new portraits, including one of Emmanuel and his father.

According to Emmanuel’s bio on the royal family’s website, the Prince loves nature and practices windsurfing, along with skiing, tennis and running. Emmanuel has been studying at the International School of Brussels since 2020 and is said to be fluent in French, Dutch and English.

In addition to Emmanuel, King Philippe and Queen Mathilde are also parents to Princess Elisabeth, Prince Gabriel and Princess Eléonore.

The couple’s eldest child, Elisabeth, is first in line to the Belgian throne. On Thursday, the palace confirmed that the future Queen of Belgium will travel to Denmark this month for Prince Christian of Denmark’s 18th birthday gala dinner, which is being hosted by Queen Margrethe II on Oct. 15 at Christiansborg Palace. Crown Princess Mary and Crown Prince Frederik’s eldest son, Christian, is second in line to the Danish throne.

Related Video: King Charles III marks first anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II's death Loading the player...