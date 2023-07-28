Queen’s grandson says royal role has not limited him

Being a member of the Danish royal family hasn’t held Count Nikolai of Monpezat back from doing the things he loves. Speaking to Numéro magazine, the 23-year-old model said, “My royal role has not limited me in doing the things I enjoy and love. I have always seen myself as a free soul. One must consider their choices more wisely maybe, but I have not felt restricted to live out my life.”

Nikolai signed with the modeling agency Scoop Models back in 2018 and made his runway debut that year during London Fashion Week.

The Count also admitted to Numéro magazine that growing up as member of the royal family has “always been very precious” to him. “My upbringing has been filled with joyous moments and a relatively ‘normal’ childhood,” he shared. “That said, I am aware of the special circumstances I was raised under and the responsibility it takes too. I believe I managed this very well.”

©Getty Images



Count Nikolai of Monpezat pictured modeling during Paris Fashion Week in 2020

Nikolai is the eldest of Queen Margrethe II of Denemark’s grandchildren and currently seventh in line to the Danish throne. His Prince title was discontinued at the start of 2023. The Danish Royal House announced the Queen’s decision to change the titles of Prince Joachim’s children last year. Nikolai and his younger siblings, Felix, Henrik and Athena, can now only use their titles as Counts and Countess of Monpezat. The Royal House previously explained that with her decision, the Queen “﻿wishes to create the framework for the four grandchildren to be able to shape their own lives to a much greater extent without being limited by the special considerations and duties that a formal affiliation with the Royal House of Denmark as an institution involves.”

Nikolai has said that he is proud of the years he was allowed to be a Prince of Denmark. Speaking out after losing his title, he said in a written response from his mother Alexandra, Countess of Frederiksborg’s press secretary, Helle von Wildenrath Løvgreen, to Billed Bladet, “It’s a strange feeling and an experience that I would rather have been without,” adding, “But now it is as it is. For the rest of my life, I will be proud of the years when I was allowed to be a prince of Denmark.”